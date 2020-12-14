Duo Arrested for Delivery of Meth in Alpena County

A man and woman from Alpena are in jail after a traffic stop last week.

Police say the driver Darrin Dwayne Clemons had an expired license and was searched.

During the search police found a scale and a knife with white residue in his pocket.

Police then searched the car and found numerous rubber and plastic straws with white residue, small clear plastic baggies with white residue, two pipes and multiple other items related to selling drugs.

The second suspect, Erin Bales Cook was later arrested after giving police a fake name.

The two are now in Alpena County Jail and face charges for meth.