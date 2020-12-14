- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Duo Arrested for Delivery of Meth in Alpena County

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 14, 2020
528 Views
0

A man and woman from Alpena are in jail after a traffic stop last week. 

Police say the driver Darrin Dwayne Clemons had an expired license and was searched. 

During the search police found a scale and a knife with white residue in his pocket. 

Police then searched the car and found numerous rubber and plastic straws with white residue, small clear plastic baggies with white residue, two pipes and multiple other items related to selling drugs.

The second suspect, Erin Bales Cook was later arrested after giving police a fake name. 

The two are now in Alpena County Jail and face charges for meth.

Post Views: 528



Trending Now
Sparkle in the Park Brings the North Pole to Northern Michigan with Over 50 Christmas Light Displays
Sierra Searcy December 14, 2020
Muskegon Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bringing Meth into Manistee Co. Jail
Catilynn Fogarty December 9, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Duo Arrested for Delivery of Meth in Alpena County
Share No Comment