Dublin General Store Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

The Dublin General Store, an icon across the state, was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.

Just before 3 A.M., a passerby reported the fire and Norman Township fire crews were soon dispatched out to the store.

Once on scene, firefighters saw the western part of the building fully engulfed in flames.

The department’s chief says the fire quickly spread to other parts of the store, with the roof eventually collapsing.

Eight other departments from around the area were called in to help fight the fire, which was brought under control around 7 A.M.

But sadly, by that time, most of the building was deemed a total loss, with only the back storage area remaining.

It’s a major blow to the business, which has been around since 1935 and is best known for its various varieties of jerky and secluded location.

Thankfully, officials report that no one was injured in the fire, and the building was vacant at the time.

The store’s owner has indicated the store will be rebuilt, although a timeline was not given.

The state fire marshal was on scene to investigate the fire Saturday and will return to determine a cause.