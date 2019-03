The Michigan Public Service Commission says DTE Energy Customers are getting refunds.

According to the MPSC, DTE legally self-implemented a $125 million rate increase in November 2017.

However, the commission later approved only a $75.4 Million increase.

Now, DTE will return over $27 million to customers in two credits on their May and June bills.

That translates to a decrease of $3.65 a month per 500 kilowatt hours.

Future instances of this practice will likely be prevented by new state laws, which prevent utilities from self-implementing rate increases before the MPSC rules on a request.