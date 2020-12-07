Drunk Driver Leads Police on Chase Through Meijer, Home Depot Parking Lot in Haring Township

Police said Saturday they were led on a chase while trying to stop a suspect from driving drunk.

The chase started when a trooper saw the suspect driving drunk in a Home Depot Parking lot.

The trooper attempted to stop the car, but they drove off into a Meijer parking lot.

During the chase, the suspect hit a car and ran a red light.

The suspect crashed their vehicle after running a stop sign and losing control.

The suspect was arrested for drunk driving, running from police, and hit and run.