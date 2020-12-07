Drunk Driver Leads Police on Chase Through Meijer, Home Depot Parking Lot in Haring Township
Posted On December 7, 2020
Police said Saturday they were led on a chase while trying to stop a suspect from driving drunk.
The chase started when a trooper saw the suspect driving drunk in a Home Depot Parking lot.
The trooper attempted to stop the car, but they drove off into a Meijer parking lot.
During the chase, the suspect hit a car and ran a red light.
The suspect crashed their vehicle after running a stop sign and losing control.
The suspect was arrested for drunk driving, running from police, and hit and run.