Drunk Driver Leads Police on Chase Through Meijer, Home Depot Parking Lot in Haring Township

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 7, 2020
Police said Saturday they were led on a chase while trying to stop a suspect from driving drunk. 

The chase started when a trooper saw the suspect driving drunk in a Home Depot Parking lot. 

The trooper attempted to stop the car, but they drove off into a Meijer parking lot. 

During the chase, the suspect hit a car and ran a red light. 

The suspect crashed their vehicle after running a stop sign and losing control. 

The suspect was arrested for drunk driving, running from police, and hit and run. 

