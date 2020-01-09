Drunk Driver Causes Crash in Mecosta Co. After Driving the Wrong Way

A drunk driver has been arrested for, one driving drunk, and two causing an accident in Mecosta County.

Authorities say, Wednesday on U.S. 131 near 11 Mile Road, a car was driving north in the southbound lane,and was later stopped and arrested for suspected drunk driving.

Police say, the accident happened when police said that two vehicles going south near 11 Mile Road were forced to swerve for an oncoming vehicle.

Causing a Newaygo man to be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.