Drugs Linked to Death of Adrienne Quintal, Officials Say

Police have now released new details in the Adrienne Quintal case.

To give a recap Quintal was reported missing October 17th, her body was found in late December submerged in water and now authorities have released her autopsy report.

The medical examiner is now saying Quintal’s death was caused by a combination of toxic effects of Methamphetamine and Diazepam.

The examiner reports hypothermia and exposure to cold contributed to her death as well.

Police say they believe that Quintal’s death was an accident.