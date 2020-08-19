- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Drowning Investigation at Tippy Dam in Manistee County

Andrea Ludema Posted On August 19, 2020
291 Views
0

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fishermen who went under the water at Tippy Dam Wednesday afternoon.

The fisherman is identified as Gregory Verne Savage from Plymouth.

Savage was reportedly in distress when another fisherman in a boat approached to help.

Savage had gone under the water and was floating in the river when the boat got to him.

The boater transported him to shore and CPR was preformed.

Savage was brought to Munson Medical Center Manistee where he was pronounced dead.

Post Views: 291



Trending Now
Clare Co. Police Find Suspect Responsible for Amish Buggy Hit and Run
Sierra Searcy August 17, 2020
Motorcyclist Killed in Newaygo County Crash
Andrea Ludema August 18, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Drowning Investigation at Tippy Dam in Manistee County
Share No Comment