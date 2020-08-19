Drowning Investigation at Tippy Dam in Manistee County

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fishermen who went under the water at Tippy Dam Wednesday afternoon.

The fisherman is identified as Gregory Verne Savage from Plymouth.

Savage was reportedly in distress when another fisherman in a boat approached to help.

Savage had gone under the water and was floating in the river when the boat got to him.

The boater transported him to shore and CPR was preformed.

Savage was brought to Munson Medical Center Manistee where he was pronounced dead.