Driver’s Windshield Is Destroyed After Piece Of Bridge Falls Onto Their Vehicle

A woman’s windshield was destroyed after a piece of concrete hit her car.

While driving north on I-75, Tracie Moonen and her daughter traveled under the bridge. A rude awakening was provided when a hunk of concrete from the bridge fell and hit their vehicle on the driver’s side.

The bridge was reportedly last inspected on December 11th of 2020 with no hints of loose concrete. Due to this current incident however, they will now be sending out a crew to do a more in depth review of the bridge.

Remember to stay cautious when driving underneath bridges, even if they may appear safe.