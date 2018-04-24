Drivers Recovering After Leelanau County Crash

A driver was ticketed after he ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck.

The crash happened Monday morning, shortly before 10am at the intersection of South Plowman Road and West Empire Highway.

When they got there emergency personnel say they found two injured drivers and two vehicles with extensive damage.

Deputies say the pickup, driven by a 53-year-old Traverse City man, was southbound when the driver didn’t see the stop sign on M-72.

The pickup went into the intersection where it was hit by the Charter Communications truck.

The Charter truck was driven by a 50-year-old man from Interlochen.

The pickup rolled after being hit, ending up off the southwest corner of the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was ticketed for failing to stop at the intersection.