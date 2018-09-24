Drivers Are Asked to Be Extra Cautious During Deer Hunting Season

Last weekend marked the beginning of the fall deer hunting season, which means deer will be on the move.

Most drivers know that deer often cross roads unexpectedly.

And now, officials say it is always a good idea to drive slower, especially during dawn and dusk.

That’s because as more hunters enter the woods and November comes closer, the deer will move more frequently throughout the day and night.

This is a photo from a car vs. deer accident in Leelanau County last week.

This driver from Chicago was on S. French Rd. when the deer walked across the road in front of him.

Thankfully, the driver was uninjured, but the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Authorities say that by being extra careful and watchful of deer, some of these accidents will be avoided.