Driver, Trooper, K9 Okay after Crash on M-55

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 28, 2018
A driver, a Trooper, and a dog are all ok after a crash in Missaukee County.

That accident happened Wednesday morning on M-55 near Brown Road.

That’s where a MSP Trooper was getting ready to turn around.

They had pulled off the road, turned on their lights, and pulled onto the road.

That’s when they collided with another car.

The impact caused the other car to rollover.

The occupant of the other car was checked over by EMS and the trooper and the k9 unit are said to be ok.

Police say that while it was foggy this morning, those conditions were not factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

