Driver Transporting Two Horses Arrested for Suspected OWI

A driver transporting two horses in a horse trailer arrested for drunk driving. This after being stopped for speeding.

Troopers stopped a ford pickup on I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego County.

The driver a 38 year-old woman from Wayne, MI – clocked going 91 miles per hour.

Troopers observed signs at she may be intoxicated and searched her truck, finding two open beer cans in the center console.

Officers arrested the woman for suspected OWI. She was taken to the Otsego County Jail.

In the meantime, the trailer and horses were turned over to the Otsego County Animal Control for care.