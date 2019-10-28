Driver Killed in Osceola Co. Roll-Over, May Have Suffered Medical Emergency

An overnight accident took a deadly turn in Osceola County Sunday.

The crash only involved one vehicle — driven by Roger Hibbard of Central Lake.

Deputies say Hibbard drove his F-150 pickup off the road on U.S. 131 near U.S. 10 in Richmond Township around four in the morning after they believe he suffered a medical emergency.

Attempts to bring him back were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of death remains unclear at this point, though police have ruled out alcohol and speed as factors.