Driver Killed in Grand Traverse County Crash

A man is dead following a crash in Grand Traverse County.

At 10:50 Friday night, deputies responded to Hobbs Highway, one half mile north of Spider Lake Road in East Bay Township.

Deputies say a northbound Chevy pickup, driven by 34 year-old Paul Robert Henigan, slid across the center line, off the road, and into a tree.

Henigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.

Deputies say Henigan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle’s airbag did not deploy.