- Advertisement -
Home » Local News Personal Injury

Driver Killed in Grand Traverse County Crash

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 9, 2018
101 Views
0

A man is dead following a crash in Grand Traverse County.

At 10:50 Friday night, deputies responded to Hobbs Highway, one half mile north of Spider Lake Road in East Bay Township.

Deputies say a northbound Chevy pickup, driven by 34 year-old Paul Robert Henigan, slid across the center line, off the road, and into a tree.

Henigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.

Deputies say Henigan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle’s airbag did not deploy.

Post Views: 101



Trending Now
Second Body Found in Missaukee County Swamp Identified As Missing Woman
Remington Hernandez April 4, 2018
Police Search for Missing Clare County Man
Jacob Owens April 4, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Driver Killed in Grand Traverse County Crash
Share No Comment