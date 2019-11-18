Driver Involved In Fatal Leelanau Co. Crash Identified

On Saturday, Deputies, Cedar Area Fire and Rescue, Elmwood Fire and North Flight EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of M-72 and south Cedar Road in Solon Township.

As a result, two people were also injured.

Richard Stankiewicz was transported to Munson Hospital with severe injuries where he died.

The other two involved in the crash were also transported to Munson Hospital for treatment.

As of now, their conditions are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and no drugs and alcohol were involved.