Driver in Rollover Crash Arrested for Suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated

Deputies arrested a driver after a rollover crash in Leelanau County.

It happened on Friday night at 9:30pm when deputies responded to the accident on East Bellinger Road near the Cedar/Maple City Lion’s Club.

On scene deputies found a wrecked 2010 red Audi off the south side of the roadway.

The driver, a 29 year old man from Maple City, stated he had left a friends house in Cedar.

He told deputies that while traveling west on East Bellinger Road he swerved to avoid hitting a deer causing him to lose control and rollover.

The driver suffered minor injuries that did not require further medical treatment.

Deputies determined the driver has been drinking and placed him under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle intoxicated.