Driver in Mason Co. Roll-Over Remains in Critical Condition

Staff Writer Posted On September 5, 2019
A man remains in critical condition after his truck rolled over and hit a power pole.

We now have that driver’s name.

We know from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office it happened Monday just before 11 at night.

It occurred on Benson road, North of Borowski in Sheridan Township.

Deputies found the pickup had gone onto the opposite side of the road, rolled and hit that power pole.

We now know James Russell Davidson, the driver from Fountain, had to be cut out of the car.

He was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital, where his condition is still listed as critical.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have played a role.

