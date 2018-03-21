Driver in Hospital After Hitting Tree While Fleeing from Police

A man is in the hospital after police say he crashed into a tree while trying to get away from officers.

It started when Ludington Police Officers were called to a domestic assault in the 800 block of North James Street.

At approximately 10:20 in the morning an officer was responding to the call.

When he arrived, the suspect is said to have seen the officer and attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, got into his truck and drove around the officer’s patrol car.

The officer gave chase, and the suspect sped up.

But after approximately one block the suspect veered off to the left and crashed into a tree.

Ludington Police tell us that it appears the suspect intentionally crashed into the tree.

Authorities had to use tools to extricate him from the vehicle before he could be taken to the hospital.

He was later flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

The original domestic call was said to have been between the suspect and his girlfriend.

Reports have been sent to the county prosecutor for a review of the charges.

Police are requesting a warrant for fleeing and eluding an officer.