Driver in Fatal Osceola Co. O.R.V. Crash Pinned Against Tree
Posted On October 14, 2019
A fatal crash to report, this one out of Osceola County.
Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a hunting property in Cedar Township Saturday around ten at night to check on a downstate man who should have pulled in earlier.
When they got there, deputies found the man’s pickup truck and a utility trailer parked in the driveway and O.R.V. tracks leading away from the cabin.
They followed them and made a grisly discovery…
The driver had rolled down an embankment a short distance away and been pinned against a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but the man — who’s name has not yet been released — was reportedly not wearing a helmet.