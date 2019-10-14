Driver in Fatal Osceola Co. O.R.V. Crash Pinned Against Tree

A fatal crash to report, this one out of Osceola County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a hunting property in Cedar Township Saturday around ten at night to check on a downstate man who should have pulled in earlier.

When they got there, deputies found the man’s pickup truck and a utility trailer parked in the driveway and O.R.V. tracks leading away from the cabin.

They followed them and made a grisly discovery…

The driver had rolled down an embankment a short distance away and been pinned against a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but the man — who’s name has not yet been released — was reportedly not wearing a helmet.