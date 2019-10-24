Driver Hospitalized Following Leelanau Co. Crash

A driver had to be taken to the hospital after a run-in with an oncoming car in Leelanau County.

It happened around six Wednesday night in Elmwood Township at South Bugai Road and M-72.

Investigators say a white pickup attempted to turn left on Bugai, when it was hit by a red Mercury headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of that car — a 28 -year-old Traverse City woman — suffered non-life threatening injuries and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The truck’s driver — ticketed for failing to yield.