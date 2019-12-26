- Advertisement -
Driver from Missaukee Co. that Caused a Fatal Crash was Reported Missing with Dementia

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 26, 2019
An update on the man who drove the wrong way on I-75 causing a fatal crash over the weekend.

He allegedly had dementia and was reported missing prior to the accident.

Authorities say Roger Phelps was reported missing from Missaukee County before Sunday’s crash.

The accident happened on southbound I-75  near mile marker 282.

Phelps was allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and hit another car head-on.

Both Phelps and the other driver, Lawrence Johnson of Holt, were killed in the accident.

No other people were involved in the crash.

