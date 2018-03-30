Driver from 2016 Deadly Crash Sentenced for Operating While Under Influence of Meth

A Clare County woman is headed to prison for operating while intoxicated, causing death.

In May of 2016 MSP troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of South Lake Station Avenue and West Maple Grove Road.

Troopers say a westbound Ford Crown Victoria failed to stop at the intersection and hit a northbound Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, 53-year-old Carol Lynn Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Crown Victoria was driven by a woman from Weidman.

At the time, the MSP said drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

Now the driver of the Crown Vic, 36-year-old April Wardwell, has been sentenced to prison.

She was found to be driving under the influence of meth at the time of the crash.

Wardwell plead no contest in January of this year to operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of causing serious injury as a third habitual offender.

On Monday she was sentenced to 5 to 15-years in prison and must pay over $2000 in fines.

She also must pay restitution to the victim’s family, that amount is yet to be determined.