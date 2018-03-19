Driver Facing Concealed Weapon, Drug Charges after Traffic Stop

Troopers arrested a Cheboygan County resident on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Saturday MSP Troopers stopped a vehicle around 4 in the afternoon on Straits Highway, near Scott Road in Cheboygan County.

The stop was for multiple equipment violations, according to troopers.

During the stop the troopers say they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver allowed the troopers to search the vehicle and that’s where they say there was a 9mm pistol and an ounce of marijuana THC oil.

They also found a suboxone pill on the driver.

The driver, a 52-year-old from Wolverine, was arrested and lodged in the Cheboygan Jail for carrying a concealed pistol, having an unregistered pistol, and possession of the drugs.