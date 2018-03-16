Driver Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash

A driver escaped injury after rolling their vehicle in Leelanau County.

That accident happened in a busy intersection in Elmwood Township.

Deputies were called to the rollover shortly after noon Thursday at the intersection of M-72 and Bugai Road.

When they got there deputies say there was a Ford SUV off the southwest corner of the road lying on its roof.

Deputies say the Ford had been eastbound on M-72 when the driver, a 19-year-old from Dearborn Heights, tried to stop for the red light.

Deputies say he was speeding and lost control, leading to the roll over.

The driver was uninjured in the crash, and he was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.