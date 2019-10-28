Driver Ejected in Mason Co. Crash, Flight Lifted with Serious Injuries

A serious crash, this one in Mason County, sent the driver flying out of the car…

And at one point fighting for his life.

It happened near the Mason/Oceana County line on southbound U.S. 31 near the Pere Marquette overpass in Summit Township.

Mason county deputies say he lost control, ran into the median and rolled — ejecting the driver.

He was first taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington, but had to be flight lifted to Butterworth in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

Investigators suspect speed may have been a factor and a toxicology test is in the works.