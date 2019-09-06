Driver Dies in Cheboygan Co. Roll-Over Accident

A roll-over accident in Cheboygan County leaves the driver dead.

A caller reported the crash around 8 Friday morning on Levering Road near Macarthur in Beaugrand Township.

Deputies responded and found Aaron Robert Stillwell had died.

First-responders believe Stillwell’s pickup truck was headed East down Levering when it left the road, went through the ditch and into the trees…

Landing on its roof.

Stillwell was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.

The sheriff’s department says speed may be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.