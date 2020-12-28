- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Driver Dies After Crashing into Tree in Jackson County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 28, 2020
202 Views
0

A Michigan driver is dead after leaving the roadway and hitting a tree Saturday night. 

The crash happened in Tompkins Township on Springport Road and Minard Road. 

Police say it seems the driver was going north when the accident happened. 

The driver has yet to be identified and the name has not been released. 

An investigation into this crash is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in. 

 

Post Views: 202



Trending Now
Two Hospitalized After Five Car Crash in Mecosta County
Catilynn Fogarty December 22, 2020
Child Found in Cadillac After Being Kidnapped from Father Downstate
Catilynn Fogarty December 22, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Driver Dies After Crashing into Tree in Jackson County
Share No Comment