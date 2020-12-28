Driver Dies After Crashing into Tree in Jackson County
A Michigan driver is dead after leaving the roadway and hitting a tree Saturday night.
The crash happened in Tompkins Township on Springport Road and Minard Road.
Police say it seems the driver was going north when the accident happened.
The driver has yet to be identified and the name has not been released.
An investigation into this crash is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.