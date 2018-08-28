- Advertisement -
Driver Crashes into Tree in Mecosta County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 28, 2018
Deputies were called to a crash in Mecosta County where a man crashed into a tree.

On Monday night deputies were dispatched to 120th Ave south of 11 Mile Rd in Aetna Township.

Upon arrival deputies found that a 30 year old male from Mecosta had lost control and crashed his vehicle into a tree.

The male was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

