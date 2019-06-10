Driver Charged in Fatal Amish Horse Buggy Crash

The driver behind the wheel in a deadly crash that killed three children, now charged.

Branch County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 21 year-old Tyler Frye of Angola, Indiana – rear ended an Amish horse-buggy Friday.

Two children, ages 6 and 2 years-old, died at the scene.

A 4 year-old child later died at a hospital.

Police say all 7 people in the buggy, 2 adults and 5 children, were ejected in the crash.

Frye charged with 3 counts of operating under the influence causing death, 2 counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and a felony weapons charge.