Driver Arrested for OWI after Rollover Crash

A driver was arrested for drunk driving after rolling his car.

The crash happened Saturday in the area of Butler Road and North Black River Road in Cheboygan County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to it shortly before 9 o’clock at night.

The driver was southbound on Butler when he didn’t make it around a curve and lost control.

That’s when the vehicle went airborne, hit several trees, and rolled over in the ditch.

Deputies say the driver, 46-year-old Shane Summers of Cheboygan was drunk at the time and they arrested him for operating while intoxicated.

He was not injured in the crash.

He has been arraigned and released on bond.