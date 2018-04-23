Dozens of Protesters Try to Get Into Ice Mountain Plant

Dozens of protesters tried to get into a water bottling plant.

It happened Monday afternoon, shortly after 4pm.

That’s when Mecosta County Deputies were called to the Ice Mountain facility in Stanwood.

They were told that approximately 40 protesters were trying to get inside.

When they got there deputies say they were met by multiple protesters leaving the lobby.

Deputies identified those who were reported to be trespassing.

They were cooperative and said they were there to talk with Ice Mountain about the company’s permit to pump more water, as well as the Flint water crisis.

Plant personnel told deputies that no one made it past the lobby.

No damage was done with the facility and no assaultive behavior was reported.

After speaking with both sides, deputies say the protesters left the property without incident.