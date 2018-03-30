Dozens of Dogs Die in Kennel Fire

Dozens of dogs died in a kennel fire downstate.

The fire broke out early Friday morning at Storm’s Ahead Kennels in Fruitport Township.

When crews arrived on the scene– authorities say the kennel was engulfed in flames.

As many as 30 dogs died.

Many people dropped off their pets before leaving on spring break vacations.

On Facebook– the business’ owners said their own personal dogs were among the animals killed.

They say they are notifying the families affected by the fire.

Its cause is under investigation.