Downstate Trio Arrested for Allegedly Selling Meth and Fentanyl to Undercover Cop

Three suspects, three felony charges and more than twenty years in prison may be the reality for a trio arrested over the weekend.

Police went undercover and arraigned a purchase of fentanyl and meth, in Wolverine.

Police say, Kevin Hairston and Tiera Bennett, drove from Detroit to Wolverine to deliver meth and heroin to a buyer who actually was an undercover officer.

After the sale police pulled the two over on I-75 and they were arrested and taken Cheboygan County Jail.

Further investigation led police to search a home in Detroit, where they found the third suspect, and supplier of the drugs Brian McAfee, meth and other evidence.

All three face at least twenty years in prison for conspiracy to deliver meth and a slew of other charges.

Keep it right here as details on the case continue to unravel.