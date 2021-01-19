Downstate State Student Dead After Crash on Way to Michigan Tech
One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a crash in the Upper Peninsula.
Authorities say the crash happened Saturday when a 20-year-old woman now identified as Charlotte Jenkins was driving west on US-41.
Jenkins lost control of her vehicle and collided with two vehicles going eastbound.
Police tell us she was returning to campus at the beginning of the semester.
Jenkins, a third-year student at Michigan Tech, unfortunately, died from her injuries.
Her passenger and the drivers of the two vehicles all had to be hospitalized.