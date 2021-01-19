- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Downstate State Student Dead After Crash on Way to Michigan Tech

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 19, 2021
116 Views
0

One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a crash in the Upper Peninsula. 

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday when a 20-year-old woman now identified as Charlotte Jenkins was driving west on US-41. 

Jenkins lost control of her vehicle and collided with two vehicles going eastbound. 

Police tell us she was returning to campus at the beginning of the semester. 

Jenkins, a third-year student at Michigan Tech, unfortunately, died from her injuries. 

Her passenger and the drivers of the two vehicles all had to be hospitalized. 

 

Post Views: 116



Trending Now
Police Need Help In Identifying Two Suspects
Erin Hatfield January 14, 2021
Three Busted for Meth, Fentanyl and Heroin After Traffic Stop in Alpena Township
Catilynn Fogarty January 14, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Downstate State Student Dead After Crash on Way to Michigan Tech
Share No Comment