Downstate State Student Dead After Crash on Way to Michigan Tech

One person is dead and three are in the hospital after a crash in the Upper Peninsula.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday when a 20-year-old woman now identified as Charlotte Jenkins was driving west on US-41.

Jenkins lost control of her vehicle and collided with two vehicles going eastbound.

Police tell us she was returning to campus at the beginning of the semester.

Jenkins, a third-year student at Michigan Tech, unfortunately, died from her injuries.

Her passenger and the drivers of the two vehicles all had to be hospitalized.