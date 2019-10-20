- Advertisement -
Downstate School Reverses Ban on Halloween Costumes, Parties

Remington Hernandez Posted On October 20, 2019
An elementary school downstate has lifted a moratorium on Halloween fun.

The Lansing State Journal reports, around a week ago, Galewood Early Elementary in Charlotte announced it was banning costumes and class parties.

In addition, school officials also put an end to the school’s Halloween parade.

But parents began criticizing the school’s new policy, calling it inconsistent with other schools in the district.

Now the school has reinstated its Halloween festivities after the school said it heard parent concerns.

