Downstate Metal Band Has Trailer, Car, Equipment Stolen

A downstate metal band is dealing with the theft of their trailer along with a member’s car and valuable equipment.

After playing a show in Clinton Township last Saturday, the band “Don The Pariah” says they learned of the theft.

In all, the band reported a tan Cadillac Escalade and a black and silver trailer were taken.

They say the two contained all of their equipment and all merchandise, estimated to be worth around 10,000.

Police were notified, but the investigation is still underway and there is no sign of the stolen items.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward, but in the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up.