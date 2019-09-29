- Advertisement -
Downstate Man To Fight Conviction In Michigan Supreme Court

Remington Hernandez Posted On September 29, 2019
A downstate man is getting his day in Michigan’s highest court, fighting a conviction.

Anthony Hart of Hillsdale County was accused and convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.

He spent over a year and a half in prison for the crime, which he says he didn’t commit.

According to Hart, he wasn’t required to register as a sex offender following a change to state law in 2011.

That change allowed some people prosecuted as juveniles to forego sex offender status.

Hart claims the state police did not remove his name and did not tell him to register before his arrest in 2014.

He maintains that his constitutional rights were violated and his case will now be heard in the state supreme court.

