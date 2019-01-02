- Advertisement -
Downstate Man Killed in Presque Isle County Snowmobile Crash

A downstate man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Presque Isle County.

At around 11:30 Tuesday night, deputies and rescue crews responded to a snowmobile crash on Trail 9, south of Millersburg.

Once on scene, crews were able to move the man to the main road by using a rescue sled.

The snowmobiler, identified as 35 year-old man from Southern Michigan, was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

