- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Downstate Man Killed in Mackinac Bridge Motorcycle Crash

Staff Writer Posted On September 25, 2019
124 Views
0

A motorcycle crash on the Mackinac Bridge killed a downstate man.

Tuesday night just before seven, state troopers responded to the scene above the Straits.

They say 57-year-old Charles Chronowski of Macomb lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

He was taken to the Mackinac Straits Hospital…

But sadly, Chronowski was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and it is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Post Views: 124



Trending Now
Fire Damages Portion of Cadillac Renewable Energy Plant
Remington Hernandez September 22, 2019
Father Killed, Son Injured in Roscommon Co. Roll-Over
Staff Writer September 20, 2019

You are reading
Downstate Man Killed in Mackinac Bridge Motorcycle Crash
Share No Comment