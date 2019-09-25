Downstate Man Killed in Mackinac Bridge Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash on the Mackinac Bridge killed a downstate man.

Tuesday night just before seven, state troopers responded to the scene above the Straits.

They say 57-year-old Charles Chronowski of Macomb lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

He was taken to the Mackinac Straits Hospital…

But sadly, Chronowski was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and it is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.