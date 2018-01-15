- Advertisement -
Downstate Man Dies in Snowmobile Accident

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 15, 2018
A downstate man was killed in a snowmobile crash this weekend.

Around 7am Sunday morning Kalkaska County Dispatch got a call from a woman saying her husband had been out riding a snowmobile and had last been seen around midnight.

Her husband, Nick Evers, a 49-year-old man from St John’s, was said to have been riding the area of Manistee Lake in Coldsprings Township.

Authorities were able to locate Evers and say he appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

He had crashed into an embankment on the lake’s shoreline near Sands Park and was thrown from the sled into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evans was wearing a helmet, and deputies say speed was a factor in the crash.

They also say alcohol is believed to be another factor.

