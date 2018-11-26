Downstate Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Manistee County

A downstate man is dead following a crash in Manistee County.

At approximately 2:46 Sunday afternoon, Deputies responded to a rollover on Marilla Rd. near Sweets Ravine Rd. in Marilla Township.

Once on scene, deputies found that the GMC pickup had left the road and rolled several times.

The driver of the vehicle, now identified as 44-year-old Brian Brissette of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash and an autopsy on the driver was scheduled.