Downstate Man Charged in Grand Traverse Co. Child Sex Crimes Sting

A downstate man, under arrest over what he tried to do to whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say the arrest happened last week in St. Clair County.

It stems from an undercover operation, which saw the suspect chatting with investigators, thinking he was talking to a 14-year-old.

He allegedly sent inappropriate videos, photos and tried to get her to do the same — while in the process of trying to meet his would-be victim in person.

State police call those conversations “graphic”.

Charged now with accosting a child for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit the crime.

The suspect is now in the St. Clair County Jail, but will be taken to Grand Traverse County to face his alleged crimes.

More charges are expected.