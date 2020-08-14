Downstate Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine, Crack Cocaine in Cheboygan Co.
Posted On August 14, 2020
A downstate man is behind bars after selling cocaine to undercover cops.
Shortly after selling drugs to detectives this man Mark Maxwell was pulled over.
Authorities say Maxwell tossed the cocaine and cash out his car window prior to being stopped.
Detectives later found the drugs and cash on the road.
Maxwell was arrested for selling cocaine and crack cocaine.
He is now in Cheboygan County Jail facing multiple charges.