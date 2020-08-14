- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Downstate Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine, Crack Cocaine in Cheboygan Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 14, 2020
170 Views
0

A downstate man is behind bars after selling cocaine to undercover cops. 

Shortly after selling drugs to detectives this man Mark Maxwell was pulled over. 

Authorities say Maxwell tossed the cocaine and cash out his car window prior to being stopped. 

Detectives later found the drugs and cash on the road. 

Maxwell was arrested for selling cocaine and crack cocaine. 

He is now in Cheboygan County Jail facing multiple charges.

Post Views: 170



Trending Now
5-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Duncan Bay While Tubing
Sierra Searcy August 11, 2020
Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck Near Mackinac Bridge
Remington Hernandez August 13, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Downstate Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine, Crack Cocaine in Cheboygan Co.
Share No Comment