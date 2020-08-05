- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Downstate Man Arrested for Loaded Guns, Brass Knuckles

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 5, 2020
164 Views
0

A Detroit man may be spending some time behind Presque Isle County bars for concealed weapons.

Police say they stopped the car the man was in after the driver failed to stop at an insertion on North Allis Township. 

After further investigation police found multiple weapons and arrested the passenger, Carlos Leal. 

The driver was issued a citation for driving without a licsence.

During a search of the vehicle police found two loaded guns and a pair of brass knuckles.

Leal now faces multiple changes and is Presque Isle County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Post Views: 164



Trending Now
District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site
Andrea Ludema July 30, 2020
BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Signs Two New Executive Orders Limiting Indoor Gatherings and Bar Services Across The State
Andrea Ludema July 29, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Downstate Man Arrested for Loaded Guns, Brass Knuckles
Share No Comment