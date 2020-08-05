Downstate Man Arrested for Loaded Guns, Brass Knuckles

A Detroit man may be spending some time behind Presque Isle County bars for concealed weapons.

Police say they stopped the car the man was in after the driver failed to stop at an insertion on North Allis Township.

After further investigation police found multiple weapons and arrested the passenger, Carlos Leal.

The driver was issued a citation for driving without a licsence.

During a search of the vehicle police found two loaded guns and a pair of brass knuckles.

Leal now faces multiple changes and is Presque Isle County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.