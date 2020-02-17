Downstate Duo Face Multiple Felony Charges for Crack and Meth

Crack Cocaine and Crystal Meth may have a downstate duo spending some time behind prison bars.

Police say the two unsuspectedly sold crack and meth to an undercover cop in Gaylord late last week and were arrested shortly after.

After searching the two and their vehicle police say they found cash, more drugs, and other evidence.

The suspects, Antonio Sergest, from Mount Morris and Lashonda Singleton, both remain in Otsego County Jail on multiple charges.

This isn’t Sergest first run-in with the law, police say this is allegedly his 4th offense.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge, which includes Delivery of Meth, Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine and Intent to Deliver Meth.

Singleton is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, both felony charges carrying a 20-year sentence.