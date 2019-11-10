Dow Reaches $77 Million Settlement Over Chemical Releases

Dow Chemical is settling an environmental complaint for an estimated $77 million.

It’s funding that the state says will restore fish, wildlife, and habitats injured when chemicals were released from dow’s facility in Midland.

The DNR says those contaminants were released over decades in and around the Tittabawassee River, Saginaw River, and Saginaw Bay.

A group of state, federal, and tribal governments all worked to hold dow accountable.

And now, with the settlement, Dow is required to implement and fund restoration projects in Midland, Bay, Saginaw, and other nearby counties.

The settlement also provides for at least $5 million worth of additional projects.

And up to $10 million is available for long-term stewardship of those projects.

In a statement, Dow says it is committed to working with the agencies involved in the action.