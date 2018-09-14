- Advertisement -
Domestic Disturbance Call Leads to Man’s Arrest on Drug Charges

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 14, 2018
A man was arrested on drug charges in the Village of Shepherd.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle at the parking lot of the Shell and McDonalds.

Police say that the passenger was seen trying to conceal an item from officers in the vehicle as they spoke to him.

After receiving consent from the owner of the vehicle, officers reportedly found crystal meth and marijuana.

32 year-old Jared Wright of Alma was then arrested and lodged in the Isabella County Jail.

He now faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute meth and marijuana.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

