Doll-Maker’s Non-Profit Makes Inclusive Toys for Disabled Children

A Wisconsin doll maker is brightening the lives of hundreds of kids with disabilities.

She started the non-profit business, ‘A Doll Like Me’ from her own home.

But these dolls are not what we’re used to seeing…

And that’s the point.

It started as a hobby four years ago.

Amy Jandrisevits made a doll for a child with an amputated leg.

Since then –she has made around 400 dolls — meant to look like each one of its individual recipients, no matter the skin color, gender or medical condition…

Along with smiles she never wants to see fade.

Jandrisevits doesn’t want families to have to pay for their own doll so she has set up a Go Fund Me page.

So far, supporters have donated more than $125-thousand.