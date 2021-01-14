Dog Rescued from Icy River in Alpena County

Amazing footage of a dog rescued from an icy river in Alpena.

Over the weekend firefighters were able to pull this pup from the freezing water.

Firefighters tell us the dog had fallen through the ice on the river.

That’s when Firefighter Morrison came to the rescue.

In the video, you can see him pulling the dog out safely with the help of some rope.

Firefighters say as soon as Morrison touched the dog it gave out a howl as soon as he grabbed it and went completely limp from exhaustion.

Firefighters tell us the dog was uninjured and will be okay.