DNR: Upper Peninsula Moose Population Growing

After this winter’s moose survey, wildlife biologists say the Upper Peninsula moose population is growing.

Moose surveys are conducted every other winter by the DNR, with this survey being completed in early February.

According to the DNR, the western U.P. is seeing long-term average of about 2 percent each year, with an estimated 509 moose.

The eastern U.P. population of moose is not surveyed but is estimated to be fewer than 100 moose.

Officials say the moose are continuing to extend the lineage of a population airlifted to the area from Canada in the mid-1980s.

However, the DNR is not recommending opening hunting at this time.